Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Conrad Black: 'I should never have been charged'
The former media mogul Conrad Black has said his conviction for fraud 12 years ago was "unjust" and a "sham".
Speaking to the Today programme after a full presidential pardon, he said he "should never have been charged" and is now "rebuilding his fortune".
Black owned the Telegraph group of newspapers in the UK and was elevated to the House of Lords. He was convicted of fraud in the United States in 2007 and was jailed for more than three years.
-
16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window