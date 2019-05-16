Video

The former media mogul Conrad Black has said his conviction for fraud 12 years ago was "unjust" and a "sham".

Speaking to the Today programme after a full presidential pardon, he said he "should never have been charged" and is now "rebuilding his fortune".

Black owned the Telegraph group of newspapers in the UK and was elevated to the House of Lords. He was convicted of fraud in the United States in 2007 and was jailed for more than three years.