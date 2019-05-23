Tarantino 'rejects' Margot Robbie question

Media player
Quentin Tarantino 'rejects hypothesis' on Margot Robbie
Director Quentin Tarantino rejected a question from a reporter at the Cannes press conference for his latest movie Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood.
The reporter asked why he had not given Margot Robbie more lines in the film.
She defended the director by saying, "to show those wonderful sides of her [the character Sharon] could be adequately done without speaking".
23 May 2019
