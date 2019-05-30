Rotting waste sent back to Canada
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Philippines sends rotting exported waste back to Canada

The Philippines is sending 69 container loads of waste back to Canada after it was imported into the country.

The material was supposed to be recyclable but was found to contain items including soiled nappies.

It's just one nation in the region which is trying to curb the amount of rubbish it accepts from developed countries.

  • 30 May 2019
Go to next video: Malaysia to send back imported waste