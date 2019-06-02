ICYMI: Zip-line ride in Paris and volcano eruption
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ICYMI: Zip-line ride and volcanic eruption

From an adrenaline pumping zip-line ride in Paris to a chimp catching freshwater crabs.

Some of the stories you may have missed this week.

  • 02 Jun 2019
Go to next video: ICYMI: Gardening goats and cute tiger cubs