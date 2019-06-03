Media player
World's top cliff divers make splash in Italy
The world's best cliff divers have paid a visit to Italy, where they plunged – with spectacular backdrops – into the Adriatic Sea.
Polignano a Mare was the third stop in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2019, which began in April in the Philippines and will end in September in Bilbao, Spain.
03 Jun 2019
