How Eid and Ramadan affect business in Mombasa
As Muslims celebrate Eid, we look at how businesses in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya fared during the month of Ramadan.

Reporter Gloria Achieng takes a tour of Marikiti market and discovers the foods that were of significance during the holy month.

Video Journalists: Gloria Achieng and Njoroge Muigai.

  • 04 Jun 2019
