England football fans clash with police in Portugal
A second night of trouble has been reported in Porto as some England fans clashed with riot police.

Phone footage appears to show glasses being thrown in a fans' zone as supporters watched Portugal beat Switzerland 3-1 in the Nations League finals.

The trouble comes a week after the FA released their 'Don't be that idiot' campaign, warning fans about anti-social and "embarrassing behaviour".

  • 06 Jun 2019