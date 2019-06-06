D-Day remembered, 75 years on
British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump thanked veterans in ceremonies on the 75th anniversary of the Normandy invasion.

Hundreds of veterans gathered in northern France to mark the anniversary of the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history.

The D-day landings were the beginning of the Allied operation to free Europe from Nazi rule in World War Two.

