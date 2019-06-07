Women's World Cup in numbers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fifa Women's World Cup: explained in numbers

For BBC Reality Check, Anita Jones takes a look at the headline figures behind the Fifa Women's World Cup.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Jun 2019