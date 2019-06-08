Trump vs Khan: A war of words explained
Donald Trump vs Sadiq Khan: A war of words dating back years

During President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK, the US leader had strong words for the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

But, the political grudge match between the two started before Air Force One landed in the UK.

BBC London's Karl Mercer explains the long-running feud between the two men.

