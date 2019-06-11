Rainfall strands thousands in southern China

Media player
China rains: Thousands stranded in southern China
Police officers and rescuers are evacuating people trapped by record rainfall in southern China.
The downpours have left several people dead and destroyed hundreds of homes.
China's metrological association said rainfall in the southern provinces of Jiangxi and Hunan had hit record highs for June.
11 Jun 2019
