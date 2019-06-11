Thousands stranded
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thousands stranded in southern China rainfall

Rescuers are evacuating people trapped by record downpours in the southern Jiangxi and Hunan provinces.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Jun 2019