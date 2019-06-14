Landslide in China
A landslide has hit the Fujian province in China. Up to 61 people have been killed following days of heavy rain and flooding in central and southern parts of the country. Thousands of people have been rescued and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated from their homes.

