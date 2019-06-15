Amanda Knox feared attacks
Amanda Knox has spoken of the pain of being tried by the media over the murder of her friend, British student Meredith Kercher, in Italy in 2007.

The American told the Criminal Justice Festival in Modena that she feared being attacked and even charged again.

It is her first trip to Italy since being cleared of the murder after four years in jail.

