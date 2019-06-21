Hong Kong protesters march on police headquarters
Thousands of anti-government demonstrators gather near a police station in Hong Kong calling for a controversial extradition bill to be scrapped.

Millions of people have marched against the bill in recent weeks, with violent clashes breaking out with police.

The bill, which allows extradition to mainland China, has already been suspended.

Critics say it would erode the judicial independence of Hong Kong.

