The foot of the future?
Prosthetic limbs: An invention for amputees in the developing world

A new high-tech prosthetic limb has been developed by an inventor in the UK - with a price tag of less than £100 ($127).

Some prostheses can cost many thousands of pounds.

Ed Pennington-Ridge hopes the design can be rolled out in the developing world, where young amputees struggle to access prostheses which enable them to return to normal lifestyles.

  • 28 Jun 2019
