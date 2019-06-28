The foot of the future?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prosthetic limbs: An invention for amputees in the developing world
A new high-tech prosthetic limb has been developed by an inventor in the UK - with a price tag of less than £100 ($127).
Some prostheses can cost many thousands of pounds.
Ed Pennington-Ridge hopes the design can be rolled out in the developing world, where young amputees struggle to access prostheses which enable them to return to normal lifestyles.
-
28 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-48724002/prosthetic-limbs-an-invention-for-amputees-in-the-developing-worldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window