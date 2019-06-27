Is Trump undermining a key international trade court?

Video

As leaders of the G20 group of nations meet in Japan, questions are being raised over actions by the Trump administration to impede the settling of trade disputes. The US government has been blocking the appointment of judges to the World Trade Organisation court which rules on these disagreements. Without enough judges, the court may soon be unable to function. Critics argue this is a deliberate attempt by the US to undermine the workings of a body to which President Trump has been openly hostile.

BBC Reality Check investigates.

Presented by Andrew Walker, BBC Economics Correspondent

Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin

Produced by Nadeem Shad