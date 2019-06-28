Media player
US 2020 election: Do America’s three richest own more than the poorest half?
Bernie Sanders is a frequent critic of wealth inequality in America.
But is he right about how much wealth the country's three richest billionaires own compared to the poorest 50% of Americans?
Reality Check finds out.
(Photos: Getty Images)
28 Jun 2019
