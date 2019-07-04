45,000 barrels of bourbon go up in smoke
A lightening strike destroyed 45,000 barrels of bourbon in Kentucky

A fire at two Jim Beam warehouses in Kentucky has destroyed 45,000 barrels of bourbon.

  • 04 Jul 2019