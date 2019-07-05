IS bride denies training girls

Video

A former Irish soldier, who became an IS bride but now lives in a Syria refugee camp with her child, says she wasn't involved in fighting and did not train girls to become fighters.

Lisa Smith joined the Islamic State group aged 33, after divorcing her husband because he did not want to follow.

She's being held, along with her two-year-old daughter, in a camp for IS women and children.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has already indicated Lisa Smith would be allowed back in Ireland, but a security assessment must rule her out as a threat first.

Lisa Smith told the BBC's Anna Foster she's been visited more than once by the FBI for questioning, and they've taken her fingerprints and DNA.

