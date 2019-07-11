Serena and Coco's inspiration
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Serena and Coco's inspiration

Althea Gibson was the first black player to win a tennis Grand Slam and inspired today's female icons.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Jul 2019