No homecoming for Rohingyas

In Myanmar’s Rakhine state, hundreds of new houses have been handed over to families displaced by the violence of the Rohingya crisis in 2017. But none of the homes were for the Muslim minority group.

Almost two years on, there’s no sign the 700,000 Rohingyas who fled across the border to Bangladesh will be returning soon. Myanmar continues to deny its troops carried out ethnic cleansing and genocide.

The BBC's Myanmar correspondent Nick Beake has gained rare access to the affected part of Rakhine.