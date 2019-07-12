Kim Basinger joins dog meat protests
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kim Basinger joins South Korea dog meat protests

Rival demonstrations have been held over the consumption of dog meat, a traditional part of South Korean cuisine, outside parliament in the capital, Seoul.

A vocal group of dog farmers ate the meat and handed out leaflets touting its benefits.

Metres away, US actor Kim Basinger was among animal rights protesters who carried models of emaciated dead dog and chanted slogans.

  • 12 Jul 2019