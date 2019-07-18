Footage of seized tanker released by Iran
Iran releases footage of seized 'fuel-smuggling' tanker

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has released footage that appears to show the seizure of a tanker in the Persian Gulf.

Iran says the vessel, which has 12 crew, was smuggling fuel in the Gulf.

The Riah stopped transmitting its position as it sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

