Why is it so hot?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What's causing the heatwave?
Temperatures are soaring across Europe and you might be wondering why.
It all comes down to the jet stream - a fast-moving ribbon of air in the atmosphere that shapes the weather.
The BBC's weather reporter Darren Bett explains what's going on.
-
24 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window