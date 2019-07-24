'I know Nigel will work well with Boris'

Trump: Farage and Johnson 'are going to do tremendous things'
US President Donald Trump says Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will do "tremendous things" together, during a speech to a right-wing youth organisation in Washington DC.
Boris Johnson will take office on Wednesday afternoon after winning a decisive victory over Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in a ballot of Tory members - gaining a 66.4% total share of the vote.
The ex-mayor of London is expected to address the nation for the first time outside Downing Street at about 16:00 BST after accepting the Queen's invitation to form a government.
That will follow Theresa May formally giving her resignation as prime minister at Buckingham Palace.
