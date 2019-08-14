Media player
Deforestation: What’s wrong with planting new forests?
Forest area has been increasing in some parts of the world, but deforestation is continuing at speed in others.
Can the trees we are planting make up for those that are being cut down?
Reality Check's Jack Goodman takes a look.
Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin.
14 Aug 2019
