Russian TV's leaked Chernobyl drama features CIA plot
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russian TV's leaked Chernobyl drama features CIA plot

An apparent trailer of a Russian drama about the Chernobyl disaster, featuring a CIA plot, has been deleted from YouTube following negative reaction.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Jul 2019