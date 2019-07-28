'The dam will make my village disappear'

Media player
'The dam project will make my village disappear'
China is pushing for highly controversial hydropower project in Myanmar be restarted.
In 2011 the Burmese government bowed to public pressure and suspended the 3.8 billion dollar project.
But now Aung San Suu Kyi's government says they are working to find a solution - sparking a renewed campaign to stop it.
