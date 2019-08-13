Body found in search for missing teenager

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Missing Nora Quoirin: Malaysia police say a body has been found nearby
The body has been found by Malaysian authorities searching for Nora Quoirin.
The 15-year-old, who has special needs, went missing while on a family holiday at the Dusan resort.
Around 350 people had been taking part in the search and a £10,000 reward was offered after her disappearance on 4 August.
The Lucie Blackman Trust have said it "sadly seems likely" that the body will be identified as Nora.
Howard Johnson reports from Seremban.
-
13 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-49331021/missing-nora-quoirin-malaysia-police-say-a-body-has-been-found-nearbyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window