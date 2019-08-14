Bill Bailey describes “chaos” at Hong Kong International Airport
Video

Bill Bailey has told BBC Radio 5 Live about the “chaos” at Hong Kong International Airport when police stormed the terminal and clashed with anti-government protestors.

The comedian was at the airport on Tuesday 13 August and said: "There was riot police beating up protestors, guns being pulled, and meanwhile, downstairs, there’s tourists just blindly just sort of pushing their luggage through the airport trying to check-in."

