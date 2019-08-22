'Do you want me to blame the Indians or the martians?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Do you want me to blame the Indians or the martians?

Brazil's President Bolsonaro responds to criticisms about his earlier comments, blaming NGOs for the Amazon fires.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Aug 2019