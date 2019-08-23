Worldwide protests over Amazon fires

Media player
Amazon fires lead to worldwide protests over Brazilian government inaction
Demonstrators gathered outside Brazilian embassies on Friday to protest against inaction on Amazon fires.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in London, Madrid and Bogota, calling for Brazilian president Jairo Bolsonaro to act.
Brazil's president has since ordered the armed forces to help tackle the forest fires.
There are currently a record number of fires in the Amazon rainforest. It's the largest rainforest in the world and a vital carbon store that slows down the pace of global warming.
23 Aug 2019
