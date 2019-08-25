Could Paralympians ever compete in the Olympics?

Media player
'The Paralympics and the Olympics should be less separate'
German Paralympic long-jump gold medallist Markus Rehm would like to see a closer relationship between the Paralympics and the Olympics.
His world record jump would have won gold at the last three Olympics.
But others think the events should be kept separate.
25 Aug 2019
