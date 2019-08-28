The woman who knitted Trump's tweets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The woman who knitted Trump's tweets

American artist Diana Waymar wanted to find a way of relating to the current political atmosphere. So she began knitting Mr Trump’s words.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Aug 2019