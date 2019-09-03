Where whales are cut up for meat
Where whales are cut up for meat

After 33 years, Japanese fishermen have once again started hunting whales commercially.

For some in the country, this is a tradition that goes back centuries, but there's a growing number of people who say hunting whales is becoming outdated.

  03 Sep 2019
