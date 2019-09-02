'We need help': Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hurricane Dorian: Destruction as storm hits Bahamas

Footage has emerged from the Bahamas as it was battered by Hurricane Dorian, causing destruction to homes and flooding.

It's the most powerful storm to hit the country, and the second strongest Atlantic hurricane on record.

The hurricane, which is moving westwards, may also hit the US east coast, with several states declaring a state of emergency.

Read more: Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas battered by 'monster' storm

  • 02 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas hit by storm