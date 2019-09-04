Aerials reveal Dorian destruction

Media player
Hurricane Dorian: Aerials show scale of Bahamas destruction
At least seven people are confirmed to have died, and many more are missing, after the category five storm caused flooding and widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.
The storm, which has now been downgraded to a category two, is moving parallel to the coast of the US state of Florida.
04 Sep 2019
