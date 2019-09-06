'No house, no food, no water, no life'
Hurricane Dorian devastation leaves 'surreal landscape' in Bahamas

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas will be "staggering", the country's government has warned as aid efforts are being stepped up.

Officials are sending morticians and 200 body bags to the Abaco Islands, the worst-hit part of the archipelago.

The storm, which has now weakened, is moving slowly north along the eastern US seaboard.

