Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Five ways to be climate change resilient
The Global Commission on Adaptation - a group of 34 leaders in politics, business and science say the world urgently needs to be made more "climate change resilient". There are five things the world should invest in over the next decade. Science correspondent Victoria Gill sets them out.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window