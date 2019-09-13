Media player
World's first malaria vaccine released
The world's first malaria vaccine is being rolled out in parts of Kenya from Friday.
It will be added to the routine vaccination schedule, and more than 300,000 children are expected to receive the vaccine over the next three years.
Malaria kills more than 400,000 people globally each year- mostly children. Global Health Correspondent Tulip Mazumdar reports.
13 Sep 2019
