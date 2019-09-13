World's first malaria vaccine released
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World's first malaria vaccine released

The world's first malaria vaccine is being rolled out in parts of Kenya from Friday.

It will be added to the routine vaccination schedule, and more than 300,000 children are expected to receive the vaccine over the next three years.

Malaria kills more than 400,000 people globally each year- mostly children. Global Health Correspondent Tulip Mazumdar reports.

  • 13 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Africa pilots world's first malaria vaccine