Global Climate Strike: London protesters in day of action
Children in London and around the world are walking out of school to join the latest protests against climate change.
The global day of action, calling on businesses and governments to cut emissions, has been co-ordinated ahead of a UN summit in New York on Monday.
20 Sep 2019
