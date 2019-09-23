'We will never forgive you', Thunberg warns
Greta Thunberg told world leaders that her generation would never forgive them if they failed to combat climate change.

Some 60 world leaders were taking part in the one-day meeting organised by the United Nations.

But the famous teenage climate activist admonished those assembled for their lack of action.

