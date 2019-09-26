Key moments in the life of Jacques Chirac
Jacques Chirac: Key moments in his life

Jacques Chirac, the former French president who championed the European Union, but whose later years were blighted by corruption scandals, has died aged 86.

We take a look at some of the key moments in his career.

