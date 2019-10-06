Elephant pair rescued after six others drown
Video

Six wild elephants have drowned after slipping off a waterfall in north eastern Thailand.

Officials said they were trying to save a baby which fell over the edge.

Two other were rescued which were found struggling on a rock nearby.

