Elephant pair rescued after six others drown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Elephant pair rescued after six others drown in Thailand

Officials were alerted to the elephants crying after six fell to their deaths trying to save each other.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Oct 2019