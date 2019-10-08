Media player
HMS Endeavour replica sails into New Zealand
The replica flotilla marked 250 years since the arrival of Europeans to the country and was watched by spectators as well as protesters.
A Maori Karakia ceremony was also held to remember those who died as a result of Captain Cook's crew.
The event comes one week after Britain's 'statement of regret' at the deaths of Indigenous Maori at the hands of Cook's crew.
08 Oct 2019
