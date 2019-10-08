HMS Endeavour replica sails into New Zealand
The replica flotilla marked 250 years since the arrival of Europeans to the country and was watched by spectators as well as protesters.

A Maori Karakia ceremony was also held to remember those who died as a result of Captain Cook's crew.

The event comes one week after Britain's 'statement of regret' at the deaths of Indigenous Maori at the hands of Cook's crew.

