Hot air, hugs and high kicks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ICYMI: Hot air, hugs and high kicks

Plus paintings "coming to life" in your round-up of news you might have missed this week.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Oct 2019