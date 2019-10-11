Media player
Ecuador police hostage situation
Protesters in Ecuador have released ten police officers who were taken hostage.
Before being freed, some of the officers were paraded on stage in front of a crowd of thousands in Quito.
The protesters, led by indigenous groups, are demanding the return of fuel subsidies, scrapped by the government last week.
11 Oct 2019
