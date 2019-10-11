Ecuador police hostage situation
Protesters in Ecuador have released ten police officers who were taken hostage.

Before being freed, some of the officers were paraded on stage in front of a crowd of thousands in Quito.

The protesters, led by indigenous groups, are demanding the return of fuel subsidies, scrapped by the government last week.

