'I am not a millionaire, but I will be'

Video

Eyad and Joanna both left Syria to start a new life in Brazil.

They faced many challenges before setting up their current businesses. Eyad is now a celebrity chef while Joanna works with other refugees to set up marketplaces and food events.

If their business plans work, the two young Syrians hope to become millionaires in a few years.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.